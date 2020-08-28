The Embassy of Sweden in Cambodia welcomes the First Secretary/ Public Financial Management, Annlouise Olofsson on 27 August 2020.

“This is my first time in Cambodia and up to now I am impressed with people’s friendliness and helpful attitude towards newcomers,” Olofsson said.

“I hope to learn more about Cambodia’s culture and in particular to visit and learn about the ancient history of the Angkor Wat.

I am really looking forward to work in Cambodia where I will focus on development cooperation from a public administration perspective through the programme “Partnership for Accountability and Transparency” in Cambodia. I look forward to meet all the partners and to learn more about the systems in place and achievements so far.”