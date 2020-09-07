Norwegian Snorre Food and Pink Fish Cafe are giving discount to NBAS members

The well-known Norwegian company Snorre Food in Singapore has had their physical shop Fisk for many years. Fisk is expanding its offer to an online service Fisk – Online Seafood Delivery. Snorre-boss Frank Nesheim is looking forward to bringing cold water seafood & other Scandinavian goodies to your homes.

The physical shop will continue to be open for any last minute buys. Fisk generously gives a 10% discount for NBAS members, throughout September. Employees of membership companies, their family members, and also individual members of NBAS – Norwegian Business Association Singapore are entitled to this discount. Promo-code: NBAS

If you are craving for some fresh Norwegian salmon, check out the Norwegian restaurant Pink Fish Singapore at Jewel Changi Airport. Pink Fish offers fresh and tasteful salmon dishes served in a simple, buzzing and friendly environment. Every meal is cooked with passion and love. They also generously offers 20% discount, when you mention you are a NBAS – Norwegian Business Association Singapore member.