Cambodia / International relations / Sweden

Swedish embassy welcomes new head of administration in Phnom Penh

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Mrs. Maria Bendel as a Head of Administration at the Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh, Cambodia.

The Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh welcomed Mrs. Maria Bendel as a Head of Administration on 5 August 2022. Mrs. Maria Bendel as a Head of Administration on 5 August 2022.

She expressed her excitement for joining the team and will get to explore more of Cambodian cultures after her arrival.

“I’m so glad I have finally arrived in Phnom Penh and joined the Section Office! It is only my fourth day in the office, and my first time in Cambodia and the region. All the good things I have been hearing about this place are true! I am so impressed with the team working here, I feel so welcomed already! My first impression is I will join a great, dedicated and highly skilled team working here in Cambodia! This combined with fika every day, with an amazing selection of Cambodian fruits,” said Mrs. Maria.

Related posts:

Embassy of Sweden in Cambodia welcomes the First Secretary/Public Financial Management Swedish embassy Phnom Pehn welcomes the new National Programme Officer The Swedish embassy will be at Kampot on 16 September to meet the Swedes

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.