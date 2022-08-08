Swedish embassy welcomes new head of administration in Phnom Penh

The Embassy of Sweden Section Office in Phnom Penh welcomed Mrs. Maria Bendel as a Head of Administration on 5 August 2022. Mrs. Maria Bendel as a Head of Administration on 5 August 2022.

She expressed her excitement for joining the team and will get to explore more of Cambodian cultures after her arrival.

“I’m so glad I have finally arrived in Phnom Penh and joined the Section Office! It is only my fourth day in the office, and my first time in Cambodia and the region. All the good things I have been hearing about this place are true! I am so impressed with the team working here, I feel so welcomed already! My first impression is I will join a great, dedicated and highly skilled team working here in Cambodia! This combined with fika every day, with an amazing selection of Cambodian fruits,” said Mrs. Maria.