Swedish football star back after breaking contract in China

The Swedish football player Marcus Danielson is back in Swedish football playing for his old club Djurgården. The 33 year old centre-back Marcus Danielson left Djurgården back in 2019 to play on a 50 mill. kroner contract fior Dalian Professional in China.

Because of the corona pandemic, the stay in Dalian did not go as planned for Marcus Danielson, but the process of breaking the contract in China was not easy, he tells to the Swedish media Expressen.

But when the contract negotiations were finally over two three weeks ago, he could only think of going back to his old club.

“That was the only place I wanted. It’s the same atmosphere in the team as when I left, I’m going to enjoy playing football for real without the interruptions that existed in China,” Danielson said.