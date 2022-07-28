Danish-Norwegian recalls near-death experience in Thailand

“I thought “now you will die”, recalls 24 year old Danish-Norwegian Sebastian Kronstad in an interview with Dagbladet in Norway about the accident back in the middle of June 2022 that changed his life forever.

Sebastian was training Muay Thai in the South of Thailand when a group of friends from Norway came to see him. They went to a beach nearby and a one point, Sebastian wanted to go for a swim. He went into the ocean and when it started to become deep, he dived into a wave coming towards him. It turned out that the wave was crashing over a hidden rock and Sabastian went head first into the rock.

To Dagbladet, he describes how he noticed that he could not move any of his limbs and knew he was now going to die. But one of his friends had seen what happened and managed to rush out and get him back on shore. From there, a pickup truck took him to a local hospital and later a proper ambulance took him to Phuket. Eventually, he was flown back to Norway by a special transport flight.

Sebastian is still paralyzed but has hope that with a stem cell treatment he might be able to regain some control of his limbs.

