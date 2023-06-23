Swedish HMS firm opens new office in Vietnam

The Swedish industrial equipment and network company opens a new office in Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam in order to expand its business in the Asian market.

According to Evertiq, the new office will deal with local sales and support of Anybus, Ewon, Intesis and Ixxat products from HMS.

“Vietnam has seen remarkable growth within the manufacturing sector, particularly in areas such as electronics, textiles, and automotive manufacturing. To expand our presence in Southeast Asia and improve local sales and support, we now open an office in Vietnam,” says Hans Larsson, Chief Commercial Officer at HMS Networks, in a press release.

HMS stands for Hardware Meets Software™, the two core components of our solutions. With this new office, HMS now has operations in 18 countries.

