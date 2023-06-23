Singapore buys record amount of used cooking oil from China due to Finnish factory

Chinese exports of used cooking oil (UCO) to Singapore jumped to a record in May. This is most likely due to more demand from Finnish Neste’s renewable fuel factory.

Shipments of UCO rose to 48,832 tons in May. This is 18% more than April and almost double the amount from 2022, according to data from Chinese customs.

The rise was mainly due to the Finnish company’s plant, which completed an expansion this year. The facility is the world’s biggest renewable diesel refinery and largest producer of sustainable aviation fuel, according to Neste.

Demand for green diesel and jet fuel is increasing as governments and industries seek to de-carbonize. China exported a record 1.58 million tons of UCO in 2022, while shipments from Malaysia and Indonesia also climbed.

China’s total exports of used cooking oil rose 9% in May from a month earlier to 151,428 tons, the customs data show, where shipments to the US climbed 46%. Sales to Singapore and the US accounted for over 70% of Chinese exports, while most of the rest went to Europe.

Source: Yahoo.com