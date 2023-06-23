EU warns of rise of of mosquito-borne viral diseases due to climate change

The European Union (EU) recently published a warning of the rise of mosquito-borne viral diseases in Europe due to climate change, reported the Taiwan News.

The climate crisis in the regions could lead to more diseases such as dengue, chikungunya, West Nile fever, Aedes albopictus, and Aedes aegypti, said The European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (ECDC).

This year, the Aedes albopictus mosquito was established in 13 countries and 337 regions, the ECDC said.

“If this continues, we can expect to see more cases and possibly deaths from diseases such as dengue, chikungunya and West Nile fever,” ECDC director Andrea Ammon said.

“Efforts need to focus on ways to control mosquito populations, enhancing surveillance and enforcing personal protective measures,” he added.

Some ways to control mosquito populations include eliminating standing water where mosquitoes breed, using eco-friendly larvicides and promoting community awareness about mosquito control.

Furthermore, people could protect themselves by using mosquito bed nets, sleeping or resting in screened or air-conditioned rooms, wearing clothes that cover most of the body, and using mosquito repellent, according to the ECDC.

Source: https://www.taiwannews.com.tw/en/news/4926041