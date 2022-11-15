Swedish man car burst into flame in Phuket

A green Volvo sedan owned by a 57 year-old Swedish man, Mr. Hans Ola Persson, burst into flames and was completely damaged in the parking lot of the Rawai Post Office, Phuket province yesterday, 14 November 2022 .

However, Mr. Hans nor anyone else were injured.

According to MGR Online, the driver was heading to Rawai Beach but decided to park the car to check as he suspected the smoke coming out of the engine room. The fire was starting to burn in the engine room before quickly spreading to the whole car.

The Rawai Fire Department was informed about the incident around 4.30 PM and later spent about ten minutes extinguishing the fire.

The approximate cost of the damaged car is about three to four hundred thousand baht.

Source: https://mgronline.com/south/detail/9650000108794