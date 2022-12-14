Swedish man falls off second floor of hotel in Phuket

A 64 year-old Swedish man, Mr. Bo Peter Svensson, fell off the second floor of a Patong hotel, on Sawatdirak Road, in Phuket at night of 12 December 2022.

He was safely recused, but with several injuries, and immediately brought to a nearby hospital.

According to The Phuket Express, the hotel staff claimed that Mr. Bo was intoxicated. Police found no signs of a disturbance in the man’s room, though they found alcoholic drinks strewn around.

At present, the police suspected that the case was an accident.

Source: https://thephuketexpress.com/2022/12/13/swedish-man-falls-from-second-floor-of-hotel-in-patong-survives-with-injuries/