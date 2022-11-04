Danish man crashes car into Chiang Mai moat causing one dead

A 30 year-old Danish man, Mr. Dan crashed his white sedan into Chiang Mai moat in Chiang Mai province in the early hours of Friday, 4 November 2022, causing his female Thai passenger drowned.

According to The Thaiger, it took around 30 minutes for rescue workers from Ruamjai Chiang Mai Foundation to search and pull the Thai woman, estimated to be 30 – 40 years old, from the wreckage and out of the moat.

She was given CPR before rushed to Maharaj Nakhon Hospital, though later pronounced dead in the emergency room.

The Danish man, in a state of shock, admitted that he was driving “at a high speed” after his night out partying and drinking with his friends. When he lost control of his car and it crashed into the moat, he successfully escaped out in time while his passenger could not.

He would be further investigated by the police to find out more details of the accident.

