Swedish man found dead in Chiang Mai

The local health authorities of Chiang Mai reported Wednesday 5 February 2020 the death of an elderly Swedish man.

The Swede was reported to have been found dead in his condotel in Chiang Mai’s Chang Phueak district Monday 3 February 2020 by the staff of the condo hotel, who alerted the local police and health authorities.

The police reports that the deceased was found on the bathroom floor with no signs of injury or trauma. The cause of death in currently unknown but a heart attack is suspected.

The deceased has been identified as Gunnar Andersson, who have been living in the condotel in Chiang Mai for over a year.

Andersson’s body has been transported to the local Maharaj Nakorn Hospital for an autopsy for testing of the coronavirus.

