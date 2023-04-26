Swedish man on charge of attempting to bring heroin into Thailand

A 71-year-old Swedish man, Hans Arne Ingemar Pettersson, appeared in court on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 under charges of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

He was previously arrested for attempting to bring three kilograms of heroin into Thailand at an airport in Zimbabwe via Qatar Airways flight.

According to The Thaiger, the trial was delayed after Pettersson told the court that he cannot speak or understand English and needed an interpreter according to his rights.

Regional magistrate, Stanford Mambanj, postponed the case until 15 May 2023.

