General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish man on charge of attempting to bring heroin into Thailand

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment
Photo by The Thaiger.

A 71-year-old Swedish man, Hans Arne Ingemar Pettersson, appeared in court on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 under charges of unlawful dealing in dangerous drugs.

He was previously arrested for attempting to bring three kilograms of heroin into Thailand at an airport in Zimbabwe via Qatar Airways flight.

According to The Thaiger, the trial was delayed after Pettersson told the court that he cannot speak or understand English and needed an interpreter according to his rights.

Regional magistrate, Stanford Mambanj, postponed the case until 15 May 2023.

Source: https://thethaiger.com/hot-news/crime/elderly-swedish-man-attempts-to-smuggle-3kg-of-heroin-into-thailand

Related posts:

Norwegian man crashes car into Chiang Mai moat causing one dead Finnish man found dead with throat cut in house in Chonburi Norwegian man found dead with throat slit in Pattaya A group of men arrested in Chiang Mai for attacking Swedish tourist

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *