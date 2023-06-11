Teenager killed and three wounded in Sweden shooting

A 15-year-old boy was killed and three other people injured in a shooting in Stockholm Saturday, June 10.

Police received reports of the shooting near a square in southern Stockholm in the early evening. They found two people with gunshot wounds at the scene. Another two were found injured nearby.

A teenage boy aged 15 died at the scene, while the others were taken to hospital. Another 15-year-old boy and a man and a woman aged between 45 and 65 were injured, police said in a statement.

Two men has been arrested following a car chase south of Stockholm, under an hour after the shooting. Police says they have launched an investigation into the murder and attempted murder, adding that a motive had yet to be established.

On Friday, another three people were injured in two separate shootings in the wider Stockholm area.

Sweden registered 391 shootings in 2022, 62 of them fatal, according to police data.

Source: malaymail.com