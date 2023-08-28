Finland / General news / Thailand

Finnish man found dead in Pattaya of Thailand

Photo of police at the house in Chon Buri’s Bang Lamung district where the Finnish man was found dead late on Sunday night captured via The Bangkok Post. Photo taken by Chaiyot Pupattanapong.

A 54-year-old Finnish man, Tim Jhani Muhonen, was found dead in a house in Bang Lamung district, Pattaya of Chonburi province, Thailand on late Sunday night, 27 August 2023.

According to The Bangkok Post, the police found the man lying dead, naked on the bedroom floor.

He was believed to have died several days earlier, based on the condition of the body. There were no traces of physical violence. The house had not been ransacked.

The neighbors who called the police to the scene due to a foul smell from the finnish man’s house said five or six days previously, a Thai woman came to visit the deceased.

At the moment, the police are further investigating the case.

