Finnish man found dead in Pattaya of Thailand

A 54-year-old Finnish man, Tim Jhani Muhonen, was found dead in a house in Bang Lamung district, Pattaya of Chonburi province, Thailand on late Sunday night, 27 August 2023.

According to The Bangkok Post, the police found the man lying dead, naked on the bedroom floor.

He was believed to have died several days earlier, based on the condition of the body. There were no traces of physical violence. The house had not been ransacked.

The neighbors who called the police to the scene due to a foul smell from the finnish man’s house said five or six days previously, a Thai woman came to visit the deceased.

At the moment, the police are further investigating the case.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2637207