Sweden expels Russian Embassy staff on suspicion of spying

Sweden announced on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 that it expelled five employees of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on suspicion of spying.

According to Yahoo News, the country’s Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström said Russia’s Ambassador to Sweden, Viktor Tatarintsev, had already been informed about the decision.

Billström said their (the Russian employees) activities are “incompatible” with their diplomatic status.

Previously, Norway also expelled fifteen Russian diplomats due to the similar reason.

Source: https://ca.news.yahoo.com/sweden-expels-5-russian-embassy-125617546.html