General news / Norway / Sweden

Sweden expels Russian Embassy staff on suspicion of spying

- by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana - Leave a Comment

Sweden announced on Tuesday, 25 April 2023 that it expelled five employees of the Russian Embassy in Stockholm on suspicion of spying.

According to Yahoo News, the country’s Foreign Minister, Tobias Billström said Russia’s Ambassador to Sweden, Viktor Tatarintsev, had already been informed about the decision.

Billström said their (the Russian employees) activities are “incompatible” with their diplomatic status.

Previously, Norway also expelled fifteen Russian diplomats due to the similar reason.

Source: https://ca.news.yahoo.com/sweden-expels-5-russian-embassy-125617546.html

Related posts:

NATO pressures China on reluctance to condemn invasion of Ukraine IKEA is closing in on exiting Russia New York Times claims that China has been selling drones to Russia Norway expels 15 intelligence officers at Russian Embassy

About Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Kanlayakorn 'Princess' Pengrattana is a freelance writer at ScandAsia.

View all posts by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *