Swedish parents fined for bringing children to Thailand

The are two relevant cases going on in Varlberg, Sweden, at the moment. Both scenarios where parents or guardians brought their children with them to Thailand for a longer amount of time, and has been fined for it afterwards.

A Swedish couple who brought their children to Thailand has been fined to pay 82,000 SEK. The other case was a guardian, who has been fined 20,000 SEK, 900 SEK per missed school day. In both cases the fine is for breaking the law on compulsory schooling.

Both cases was allegedly work related and therefor not a so-called “Thaimout” states the guardians. They had found Swedish schools for the children in Thailand, but the school management in Varberg didn’t believe it to be a good alternative.

The mother from the parent couple express frustration with the law on compulsory schooling in Sweden:

“It depends on how you interpret it, in other municipalities it is different. The law is not adapted to how families live their lives today,” says the mother.

Source: SVT Nyheter