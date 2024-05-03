Agriculture, fishing, forestry / Business in Asia / China / Denmark

Chinese pork import drops – Danish export suffers

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment
From January to March in 2024, China has imported half the amount of pork, when comparing to the same period last year. This influenced many exporting countries, and Denmark experienced one of the most significant losses, as sales dropped by 25 percent to 27,440 tons.

The Danish Agriculture & Food Council (L&F) analysed the trade data and concluded, that all suppliers worldwide of fresh and frozen pork have felt the impact of the decline of Chinese buyers. Overall, the Chinese import of pork has decreased by 33,8 percent to 530,000 tons. This includes by-products.

Spain was previously the biggest exporter, and the country has experienced a 49,3 percent decrease in sales to China during the first quarter of the year. Brazil has now become the top exporter, nonetheless the export has dropped 42 percent, when measured by quantity.

Source: swineweb.com

