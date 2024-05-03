Chinese pork import drops – Danish export suffers

The Danish Agriculture & Food Council (L&F) analysed the trade data and concluded, that all suppliers worldwide of fresh and frozen pork have felt the impact of the decline of Chinese buyers. Overall, the Chinese import of pork has decreased by 33,8 percent to 530,000 tons. This includes by-products.

Spain was previously the biggest exporter, and the country has experienced a 49,3 percent decrease in sales to China during the first quarter of the year. Brazil has now become the top exporter, nonetheless the export has dropped 42 percent, when measured by quantity.

Source: swineweb.com