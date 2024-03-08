General news / Sweden / Thailand

Swedish man arrested for working illegally in Phuket

- by Lærke Kobberup

The Swedish man identified as Mr. Sten, aged 57 years old, was arrested by the Karon Police and Phuket Immigration for working without a work permit in Karon.

He was arrested on 6 March 2024 in a bar at Tai Na Road in Karon. He was allegedly recommending beverages to customers, and wasn’t able to present a working permit when asked. He was then brought to Karon Police Station to face charges.

The arrest follows Phuket Immigration focusing on foreign citizens working illegally .

Source: The Phuket Express

