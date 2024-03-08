Swedish man arrested for working illegally in Phuket

The Swedish man identified as Mr. Sten, aged 57 years old, was arrested by the Karon Police and Phuket Immigration for working without a work permit in Karon.

He was arrested on 6 March 2024 in a bar at Tai Na Road in Karon. He was allegedly recommending beverages to customers, and wasn’t able to present a working permit when asked. He was then brought to Karon Police Station to face charges.

The arrest follows Phuket Immigration focusing on foreign citizens working illegally .

Source: The Phuket Express