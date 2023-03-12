Swedish Sandvik to establish new production unit in Malaysia

The Swedish company Sandvik is establishing a new production unit in Malaysia for manufacturing underground loaders and trucks.

According to Sandvik, the establishment of the new unit is in effort to respond to growing demand for the company’s battery-driven electric vehicles (BEVs). Equipment production is planned to begin in the December quarter of 2023.

While the new production units primary focus will be BEVs, it will also manufacture conventional loaders and trucks as well as battery cages.

Annual manufacturing capacity is planned to increase gradually to 300 loaders and trucks and 500 battery cages by 2030.

The new facility in Sendayan TechValley business park, resides 15 km west of the state capital Seremban. The factory is 90 km southeast of Port Klang, Malaysia’s largest seaport and one of the busiest container terminals in the world.

“Malaysia is among the most technologically developed countries in Southeast Asia and has abundant skilled labour, strong local industrial suppliers and reliable infrastructure,” Mats Eriksson, President of Sandvik Mining and Rock Solution, said.

Source: im-mining.com