China resumes outbound tours to 40 more countries – including Denmark

China will resume outbound group tours to another 40 countries and regions from March 15. According to the Ministry of Culture and Tourism, some of the 40 countries and regions includes Nepal, Spain and Denmark.

Travel agencies and travel portals are allowed to sell and promote group tour products to these 40 destinations from Friday.

According to the culture and tourism ministry, travel agencies are required to remind travelers of their personal health before departing for group tours and to make sure they protect themselves overseas.

Feb 6, the nation resumed group tours to 20 countries and regions including Thailand, Russia and Singapore after COVID-19 restrictions in the country were relaxed.

Source: chinadaily.com