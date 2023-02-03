Chinese Tesla rival launches EVs in Scandinavian countries

Xpeng, the Chinese electric vehicle startup, launched its P7 sedan and its G9 SUV in Denmark, Norway and Sweden on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The Chinese company has priced its P7 model below the market price of Tesla in the Scandinavian countries, despite the fact, that the American brand has been cutting prices globally to advance sales.

Brian Gu, the president of Xpeng, said in a press release, that the launch represents a significant milestone, as the company is trying to strengthen its presence at the European market.

Xpeng has accelerated its international expansion in the last year after opening its first physical store outside China, in Stockholm, Sweden.

