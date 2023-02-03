Automotive / Business in Asia / China / Denmark / Norway / Sweden

Chinese Tesla rival launches EVs in Scandinavian countries

- by Miabell Mallikka - Leave a Comment

Xpeng, the Chinese electric vehicle startup, launched its P7 sedan and its G9 SUV in Denmark, Norway and Sweden on Friday, February 3, 2023.

The Chinese company has priced its P7 model below the market price of Tesla in the Scandinavian countries, despite the fact, that the American brand has been cutting prices globally to advance sales.

Brian Gu, the president of Xpeng, said in a press release, that the launch represents a significant milestone, as the company is trying to strengthen its presence at the European market.

Xpeng has accelerated its international expansion in the last year after opening its first physical store outside China, in Stockholm, Sweden.

Source: nbcbayarea.com

Related posts:

China Nio releases its October EVs delivery update China BYD to raise car prices after subsidy reduces China’s Xpeng to deliver second batch of smart EV cars to Norway Xpeng fears production may come to a full stop in May – Norwegian importers not worried

About Miabell Mallikka

Miabell Mallikka is journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Miabell Mallikka

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *