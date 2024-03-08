Swedish singer based in Thailand has heart attack

The Swedish born country singer Jonas Anderson had a heart attack on 4 March 2024, due to blocked arteries. Jonas Anderson was born in Sweden, but has been raised and currently residences in Thailand where he works as a country musician.

Jonas Anderson noticed discomfort while out running, but he didn’t think much of it. However as the discomfort continued he decided to go to the nearest hospital. Here they discovered the blocked artery which resulted in a heart attack. He was then operated on and luckily survived.

Jonas Anderson has since then reported from the hospital to his Instagram account. He is now urging people to take care of their health.

Jonas Anderson is very well know for his country music where he sings in Thai.

Source: Kom Chad Luek Online

Princ Hospital Suvarnabhumi