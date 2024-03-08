Agriculture, fishing, forestry / Business in Asia / China / Norway

Norway overtakes China in seafood export

- by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen - Leave a Comment

Norway overtakes China in export of seafood in certain categories, according to trade data from 2023 analyzed by Seabridge, a Beijing-based seafood and meat consultancy firm. Seabridge relates the success of Norwegian export to a strong global demand for salmon, Western economies turning away from Chinese products and a weakened Chinese processing sector. China remains the top exporter of processed products, whereas Norway has success in the non-processed, fresh product categories.

China’s export volume of sheer seafood fell 12,3 percent over a year in 2023, whereas there was a 14,5 percent dip in the export of non-processed primary products. The decrease of export of non-processed primary product can be a potential concern for the Chinese exporters as it constituted 53,9 percent of the total shipments in 2023.

Source: seafoodsource.com

Related posts:

Norwegian seafood exports grow in value by NOK 7.9 billion – strongest growth in Asia Export of Norwegian seafood hit new record a month early  Norway to promote tourism and seafood exports to China Hong Kong restaurant highlights Norwegian seafood

About Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen is a journalist working with ScandAsia at the headquarters in Bangkok.

View all posts by Charlotte Nike Albrechtsen

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *