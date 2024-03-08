Business in Asia / Finland / Retail & Wholesale / Singapore

Nordea AM funds approved for sale in Singapore

- by Lærke Kobberup - Leave a Comment

Nordea Asset Management has 12 funds approved for retail sale in Singapore. This will be Nordea AM’s first retail registered funds in Asia Pacific. They include diverse asset classes.

This means that 12 of Nordea AM’s funds will be made available for retail distribution in Singapore.

For more information on the newly available funds click here.

Nordea AM announced the newly announced funds on 7 March 2024.

Previously they were only available to institutional and accredited investors in Singapore.

Source: Fund Selector Asia

