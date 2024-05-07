Swedish water dispenser hits at Chinese Volvo event

There were 21 Bluewater stations at the 2024 Volvo China Open tournament. According to the Bluewater newsletter, this saved more than 350,000 single use plastic bottles from being thrown away.

Bluewater is a Swedish cooperation that specializes in removing impurities in water. The players could therefor fill their re-usable bottles at the stations with clean water. Even with different temperature options or sparkling.

During the event the stations dispensed more than 175,000 liters of water.

“Players, staff, and visitors alike played a key role in redefining sustainable hydration at sporting events by ensuring throwaway plastic water bottles didn’t make the cut at the 2024 Volvo China Open,” said Bluewater founder and CEO Bengt Rittri.

Source: Bluewater