Thai authorities comment on AstraZeneca controversy

The Thailand National Vaccine Institute (NVI) wants the public to be aware, that the occurrence of serious side effects is very low from the Astra Zeneca Covid 19 vaccine. They specified that there have been 7 suspected cases of the so-called Thrombosis with Thrombocytopenia Syndrome (TTS) cases. That is out of the total 48,7 million doses of the vaccine, which have been distributed in Thailand.

Recently, the Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca admitted, that their covid-19 vaccine gives patients a higher risk of TTS. The data reveals, that it often times occurs within the first 3-21 days of vaccination and more often after the first dose. Furthermore, the risk of the serious side effect is higher in elderly groups and people with a history of thrombosis or autoimmune diseases.

The World Health Organization (WHO) has endorsed the vaccination as they stated, that the benefits of the vaccines outweigh the risks in countries where Covid-19 is still occuring.

According to the WHO, there has been an increase of hospital admissions due to Covid 19 infection in Thailand since March. More recently, the increase has been more significant, but the higher levels of illness can also be explained by mass events during Songkran festivities. A significant minority in Thailand is still unvaccinated or incompletely vaccinated.

Source: Pattaya Mail