Team Finland China visits companies in Shanghai

Team Finland China Business delegation was busy last week, conducting various business meetings and visits.

Team Finland China network aims at promoting Finland and Finnish companies in China and to support the cooperation between Finnish and Chinese actors.

Below is an update from The Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai on their latest activities.

This week on Thursday and Friday Team Finland China business delegation has been in Shanghai conducting different business meetings and visits.

Altogether 35 companies form the diverse delegation, which covers five industry sectors: education, energy, winter sports, sustainable manufacturing, and maritime & shipbuilding.

Reception and feedback from the host side, various Shanghai authorities, companies, and other organizations have been overwhelmingly positive.