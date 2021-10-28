Visit the Swedish pavilion at Eco Expo Asia  

The Consulate General of Sweden in Hong Kong is present with their Swedish Pavilion at Eco Expo Asia at Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 27 to 30 October.

Eco Expo Asia is an international trade fair for environmental protection and is held once a year in the AsiaWorld-Expo in Hong Kong. It is the number one event for environmental protection in Asia and a specialized and professional marketing platform for manufacturers and suppliers of environmental goods and services.

Also in Asia awareness of environmental protection is growing, therefore, waste and wastewater recycling technology, renewable energy and energy efficiency, air and water quality, environmentally friendly products and green building are emphases of Eco Expo Asia.

The exhibition is the first choice for environmental professionals to network, exchange ideas, information and innovations, and establish premium business contacts. The fair is accompanied by the Eco Asia Conference with lectures, panel discussions, and seminars on current topics, trends, and best practices.

The Consulate General of Sweden in Hong Kong is located at Booth No.: 1C-A08, 1C-A11.

Find more information about Eco Expo Asia here