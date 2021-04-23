Team Finland China business delegations visited Nanjing

Finland and Nanjing have ongoing significant cooperation in many areas, including in sustainable city development in the form of the Nanjing Sino-Finnish Centre designed by Finnish PES Architects.

On 20 April 2021 Consul General Pasi Hellman led the delegation to visit Nanjing, in purpose of strengthening the existing ties with the Nanjing municipality and widening the collaboration to the fields of education and winter sports, among others.

Part of the travel itinerary was to participate the Sino-Finnish Sustainable City & Education and Sports Cooperation Exchange Conference, attended by representatives of several Finnish companies.

Education, winter sports and sustainable cities are all Team Finland’s priority focus areas in China.

Nanjing South New Town and the Sino-Finnish Centre will potentially bring many opportunities for Finnish companies. Finland, known for its high quality educational system, is also a strong country in winter sports with expertise in training, coaching and sports facilities.