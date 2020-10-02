Finland receives the Zijin Friendship Ambassador of City Internationalization award

On 30 September 2020 the Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman was one the awardees of the first ever “Zijin Friendship Ambassador of City Internationalization”, given by the city of Nanjing.

In the award ceremony, held on 29 September 2020, CG Hellman was very pleased with the award, particularly as it illustrates the strong collaboration between Nanjing and Finland, and shows how much Nanjing appreciates the cooperation.



Among the other awardees were CEOs and presidents of branches of multinational enterprises based in Nanjing, or persons who have otherwise made an exceptional contribution to the internationalization of Nanjing in culture, education, or other fields.