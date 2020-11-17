Consul General Hellman visited ‘Listening to Finland’ exhibition at Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum

On 10 November 2020 the Finnish Consul General Pasi Hellman had the pleasure of visiting Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum, currently hosting the exhibition “Flow with Matter” by the Finnish contemporary artist duo Tommi Grönlund and Petteri Nisunen.



The exhibition is the duo’s first in Asia. Petteri Nisunen, currently in Shanghai as one of the very few foreign artists able to visit China during the recent months, was personally there to talk about the exhibition. Consul General Mr. Hellman hopes the exhibition will lead to other collaborations with the museum in the future as well.

The exhibition “Flow with matter” welcomes visitors until the end of November.

The series of educational events “Listening to Finland”, organized in collaboration with Team Finland as part of the events marking the 70th anniversary of China-Finland diplomatic relations, will continue this weekend with two lectures. On Friday, the artist, Petteri Nisunen, together with the curator, Ma Nan, will discuss how this exhibition came to life after meeting for the first time in Finland in 2017. On Sunday guest lecturer Bo Yi from WOWdsgn and Veli-Matti Palomäki from the Consulate General will talk about Finnish design and lifestyle.



On Friday, November 13, 19:00-21:00

Dialogue Between Artist & Curator, with Petteri Nisunen and Ma Nan

On Sunday, November 15, 14:30-16:30

Design in Life, with Veli-Matti Palomäki and Bo Yi

Shanghai Minsheng Art Museum is located at No.210 Wenshui Road, Jingan District. You can find their official website.