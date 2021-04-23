Aibel Thailand completed record breaking project



On 7 April, two years after the first cut for the construction, the giant MSF module for the Johan Sverdrup P2 platform left Aibel’s yard in Thailand, and is now heading for Norway.

The Johan Sverdrup Process Platform II, or just P2, is Aibel’s largest project to date, weighing approx. 23,000 tons and engaging up to 4,000 associates at its peak. Aibel was awarded the contract in April 2018, with responsibility for engineering, procurement and construction.

Less than a year after the contract award, the first construction activities for the largest of three modules, the Main Support Frame (MSF), started at Aibel’s yard in Laem Chabang and at subcontractor Deeline in Rayong, Thailand. Two years later, the completed module comprises four decks with a total weight of approx. 14,500 tons, and a perimeter equivalent to a spacious football pitch. This makes it the largest platform module ever built on Thai soil – beating the previous record held by the MSF for the Johan Sverdrup Drilling Platform, also built by Aibel Thailand.

In addition, during the construction, the project also set a new record for the heaviest lift performed at Aibel Thailand, and the load-out of the completed module was the largest land transport ever completed in Thailand, using 604 axle lines, which could even be a world record.

