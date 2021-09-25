Consul General Pasi Hellman delivered speech about logistic service between Finland and China

On 22 September, Finland’s Consul General to China, Pasi Hellman participated in Nurminen Logistics business seminar in Shanghai, China, where the Consul General delivered opening remarks.

According to the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai, in his speech, Consul General Pasi Hellman emphasized that Finland’s logistics services are extremely useful for importers and exporters not only in China and Finland but between China and Europe beyond Finland.

Through Finland one can access several main markets in Europe, the Consul General said.

In this framework railway connections between China and Finland can offer a cost-efficient and ecological alternative for transporting cargo, he added.