Lappeenranta and Xuzhou sign Sister City Agreement

The relationship between the Finnish city of Lappeenranta and the Chinese city of Xuzhou has officially been recognized after a Sister City Agreement was signed during a ceremony on 15 December, the Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai recently announced.

Mr. Wang Jianfeng, Mayor of Xuzhou, Mr. Wu Weidong, Vice Mayor of Xuzhou, The Consul General of Finland in Shanghai, Mr. Pasi Hellman, and the Mayor of Lappeenranta, Mr. Kimmo Jarva, attended the hybrid signing ceremony which was held in the evening, the Consulate said.

Lappeenranta is a model for renewable energies and a clean living environment located in the region of South Karelia, Finland about 30 kilometers from the Russian border. Xuzhou is a major city in northwestern Jiangsu province and is a national complex transport hub and an important gateway city in East China.

The Consulate General of Finland in Shanghai congratulates Xuzhou city and Lappeenranta city on the signing of the memorandum of understanding agreement and their future broad-based, long-term partnership.