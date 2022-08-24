Sweden discusses ways to enhance transportation in the Philippines

The Swedish Ambassador Annika Thunborg, Trade Commissioner-Designate Kristina Elinder Liljas, and Team Sweden members met Department of Transportation (DOTr) Secretary Jaime J. Bautista to seek ways to improve and support the EDSA busway project of the Philippines.

“We have been working, the Philippines and Sweden together on incorporating sustainable and smart urban transportation since 2016,” says Ambassador Annika during an interview with CNN Philippines.

“In March 2022, the two countries saw the opportunity to implement the first bus study to meet the needs of safe transportation during the pandemic and it was then that the separate bus lane was created.”

“Now, we’re working on implementing the operational efficiency of the Philippines’ transportation,” she adds.

Besides the EDSA busway project, both parties also discussed potential collaborations and partnerships for smart and green transportation and mobility as well.