Telenor second quarter profits rises above expectation

Norway’s telecom firm, Telenor, recently reported its second quarter profits slightly rose above expectations, reported Reuters.

According to Reuters, the firm’s report showed that adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization for April-June rose 4% to 8.77 billion crowns($878.7 million), while analysts on average had expected 8.48 billion.

Additionally, the profits reiterated its outlook.

“We maintain our full-year and medium-term outlook,” CEO Sigve Brekke said in a statement.

Source: https://www.reuters.com/business/media-telecom/norways-telenor-q2-slightly-above-forecasts-repeats-outlook-2023-07-20/