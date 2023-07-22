Finland / General news

Finnair profits in second quarter swings up due to demand recovering

Finnair airline reported on Friday, 21 July 2023 that its profit swung up in the second quarter due to the demand recovering.

“We captured demand with our balanced network and were successful in our pricing and sales efforts,” CEO Topi Manner said in a statement.

According to Reuters, Finnair’s report showed that comparable operating profit was 66.2 million euros ($73.7 million) in the period, against a year-earlier loss of 84.2 million euros.

As the firm has been setting up new routes and new services, the airline’s costs have become higher.

This also related to inflation and rising interest rates which continued to cause uncertainty on the market.

