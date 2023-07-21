Community news / Sweden / Thailand

Sweden Pavilion at National Science and Technology Fair 2023

The Swedish Embassy in Bangkok and its partners invite you to join the Sweden Pavilion featuring “Gaming in Sweden” at National Science and Technology Fair 2023 (NSTFair 2023) which will be held from 11-20 August 2023.

The pavilion will feature various booths including New Game Testing, ”Gaming in Sweden” Exhibition, Game education in Sweden, and Information on Game Development.

The Sweden Pavilion will be at Zone 16, Next to the Stage, Hall 10 of IMPACT Arena, Exhibition and Convention Center.

The event is free to attend and no registration needed. Save the date and join the Swedish team!

For more information about the NSTFair 2023, please visit https://www.facebook.com/nstfairTH/ or http://thailandnstfair.com/

