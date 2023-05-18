Thai and Nordic authorities discuss regulations for berry pickers

The Royal Thai Police (RTP) and Nordic authorities recently held discussions on pushing better regulations for Thai laborers in berry-picking businesses and solving human trafficking issues.

The discussion was joined by deputy police chief Pol Gen Surachate Hakparn, Janna Davidson, Swedish National Rapporteur, representatives from the Nordic Police and Customs Cooperation as well as representatives from the Thai Labour Ministry, the Customs Department and sectors related to Human Trafficking, reported The Bangkok Post.

Last year, there were cases reported about Thai-berry-pickers suffering from unfair treatment when they went to Finland and Sweden.

The complaints said that the laborers were overworked, working a minimum of 10 hours a day for at least three months while being underpaid.

Therefore, both Thai and Nordic officials agreed to make sure Thai laborers to get fair treatments and income, at least 81,372 Thai baht monthly as well as develop solutions to fight against human trafficking.

Source: https://www.bangkokpost.com/thailand/general/2572712/thai-nordic-authorities-agree-on-better-deal-for-berry-pickers