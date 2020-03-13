Travelling to and from Scandinavia during corona-chaos: what to expect and do

Travelers who come to Scandinavia won’t be met with screenings and temperature-checks in the airport, according to the National Health Agencies of Finland, Denmark, Sweden and Norway.

It could however still come The Danish government is looking into the option to implement forced health-checks upon arrival in Denmark, forced isolation for passengers from heavily infected areas, deportation of foreigners from moderate- and heavily infected areas at the Danish borders and forbidding passengers on cruises or ships to step foot into Denmark.

None of the other Nordic countries have announced considering these options.

Even without the health checks, travelers from areas with widespread and heavy infection, such as China’s Hubei province and South Korea among other, may be requested to return or be quarantined.

While in Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark

While in Sweden, there is no official restrictions regarding public- or private spaces, going to school or work, other than gatherings larger than 500 participants are banned from 11 March 2020. Many companies and schools have voluntarily closed despite no official nationwide restriction, as the risk of infection is deemed ‘very high’ by the Swedish National Health Agency.

If travelers from areas that are heavily infected should arrive in Sweden, they are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and seek medical help.

Like in Sweden, there are no official restrictions regarding public- or private spaces in Norway that travelers must be aware of. Upon arrival at the airport, travelers will receive various information regarding what the symptoms are and where to seek help. The Norwegian government advises their citizens to avoid being more than 500 people at an indoor gathering – but it isn’t an official ban.

The Finnish government has stopped guided tours and public events in the parliament, but otherwise no other official restrictions have been implemented. The Finnish Health Agency advises people to be diligent in sanitizing and cleaning ones hands.

Denmark, however, is a completely different story. Upon arrival you will be subject to a list of nationwide restrictions and bans that will affect Denmark until 27 March – at least. Expert predicts the restrictions and bans will be extended. There are zones where physical contact is banned. All public institutions, including educational- and cultural institutions, are closed and private companies are advised to do so too. Meetings and gatherings with more than 100 participants are banned. Public transportation is restricted by a few rules but is advised to be avoided.

Travelling from Sweden, Norway, Finland and Denmark

Before departing from Sweden, the Swedish Foreign Ministry advises travelers to update or check their travel insurance and read the local news of their destination. While travelling, the Foreign Ministry of Sweden advises that travelers follow the information provided by the Swedish Health Agency and follow the local authority’s guidance. The Ministry also advises Swedish travelers to download the app UD Resklar and write their names on svensklistan.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry heavily advises Norwegian travelers to register their names on www.reiseregistrering.no so that the Ministry can contact them in case of an international emergency. The Ministry also advises travelers to follow the local authority’s guidance while also regularly checking the local news and keeping up with information provided by the Norwegian Health Agency.

The Norwegian Foreign Ministry warns all Norwegian travelers that the situation regarding the coronavirus can change and worsen very fast, as local authority’s and governments can implement travel bans- and restrictions.

The Finnish Foreign Ministry advises travelers to submit their travel details at www.matkustusilmoitus.fi so the Ministry can get in contact with Finnish individuals in cases of emergency. Travelers are also advised to follow the guidelines and rules made by local authorities, and if in doubt to contact the local Finnish embassy.

The Danish Foreign Ministry advises Danish travelers to register their name and travel details on Danskerlisten and download the app Rejseklar as it gives the Ministry opportunity to contact travelers or send important information regarding the situation. The Danish Foreign Ministry also recommends keeping up with the local news and information given by the Danish Foreign Ministry and the local Danish Embassy.

If travelers are already stuck in a country abroad, the Scandinavian Foreign Ministries advises the traveler to contact the airline they had booked with, the travel-agency they had used and their insurance-company to find an alternative route home.