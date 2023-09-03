Finland launches first digital passports

Finland has become the world’s first country to launch a digital passport. The digital passport is currently on an experimental basis, but if the experiment is successful, passengers will no longer have to carry physical passports with them when traveling. Instead, they can store the passport on their smartphone.

The digital passport was launched on August 28 and is only available for limited people during the experiment. The service is hoped to aid in reducing long queues at security checkpoints.

Finnish government officials have partnered with the Finnish Police, Finnair, and airport operator Finavia, on the project. For now, only those Finnish passengers who are traveling between the UK and Finland via Finnair can benefit from the digital passport.

Source: firstpost.com