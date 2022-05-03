Norwegian Nobel Commission remembers Philippine Journalist on World Press Freedom Day

Today is World Press Freedom Day!

Berit Reiss-Andersen, chair of the Norwegian Nobel Committee, mentioned Maria Ressa, a Philippina journalist, saying that she was recognized for her efforts to safeguard freedom of expression, “which is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace”, Reiss-Anderson said in the official announcement, also mentioning a Russian journalist. Both were hailed for their ongoing efforts and were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 2021.

Ressa was included in Time Magazine’s Person of the Year 2018 issue as one of many journalists combating fake news. She was arrested on 13 February 2019 and accused that her publication, Rapper, had published a fake news story concerning a businessman, Wilfredo Keng, according to Wikipedia.

She was found guilty of cyberlibel under the controversial Anti-Cybercrime law in the country. However, many human rights groups and journalists condemned the Philippine authorities for the arrest, saying it was an attack on press freedom and in 2021 she was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize along with Dmitry Muratov for their efforts to safeguard freedom of expression.