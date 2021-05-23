Denmark / Finland / Iceland / Innovation & Technology / Norway / Singapore / Sweden

SLINGSHOT 2021 Deeptech pitching has open for applications

From 2017 event. Photo: cdn.techinasia

Nordic Innovation House Singapore is calling all startups to get ready for SLINGSHOT – Asia’s most exciting deeptech pitching competition.
This is your chance to anchor yourself in Singapore – one of the world’s top innovation nodes – and compete for over S$1.1M (US$800,000) in attractive prizes!

NIH-SG said the event is organised by Enterprise Singapore, powered by StartupSG, held at SWITCH Singapore. Nordic Innovation House Singapore is a Community Partner for SLINGSHOT 2021.

This year is our fifth edition, we are looking for startups in four emerging challenge sectors to showcase your game-changing solutions and products.
1. Digital Technologies: Data & Artificial Intelligence, Blockchain, 5G,  Cybersecurity, Consumer Technologies
2. Health & Wellness: MedTech, BioTech,  HealthTech, Ageing
3. Smart Cities: Industry 4.0 Transportation & Logistics, Urban Mobility, Urban Sustainability,  IoT & Sensors
4. Sustainability: Agriculture Technology,  Clean Technology,  Food Technology, Green Technology

Shortlisted startups will be given the opportunity to develop corporate partnerships and join us at Singapore Week of Innovation and TeCHnology 2021 (SWITCH Singapore 2021).

Apply by 1 August 2021 here.

