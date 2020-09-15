Sweden and Thailand will collaborate more on waste water management and road safety agenda

Team Sweden met with Thailand’s Deputy Minister of Interior to discuss waste water management and road safety agenda on 14 September 2020.

After the fruitful discussion between Mr. Niphon Bunyamanee, Deputy Minister of Interior and Team Sweden in wastewater management and road safety agenda, Team Sweden announced that it is looking forward to renewing its support to Thailand, to improve wastewater management in Omnoi through ‘Swedfund’s Accelerator Programme’.

“We cannot wait to join Thailand’s efforts in sustainable development by providing its citizen with environmental – friendly solutions to improve public health, environment and living standard,” the statement said.

