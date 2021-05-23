More Danish contracts in the La Gan Offshore Wind project in Vietnam

The Danish Ambassador to Vietnam Kim Højlund Christensen hosted on Thursday a virtual signing contract for the La Gan Offshore Wind project in Vietnam.

According to The Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam, the two contracts regarding geological study and geophysical survey campaign were signed between the La Gan Wind Power Development Corporation and a Vietnamese government agency, Northern Center for Planning and Investigation of Marine Resources and Environment (CPIM) in close collaboration with a Danish government agency, the Geological Survey of Denmark and Greenland (GEUS).

The Embassy explains that geophysical surveys and studies are crucial steps for offshore wind power projects to understand the seabed condition and progress the development of ground models and foundation designs.

La Gan is owned by Copenhagen Infrastructure Partners, Asiapetro, and Novasia and the Embassy of Denmark in Vietnam added that they hope to see further progress made by the La Gan Project.