Thailand Board of Investment discusses Thai economy with EFTA

by Kanlayakorn Pengrattana

Secretary-General of the Thailand Board of Investment (BOI), Ms. Duangjai Asawachintachit recently met with the European Free Trade Association (EFTA) Parliamentary Committee.

Both parties discussed an overview of the Thai current economy and  information about the BOI’s investment policies and services.

In June 2022, Thailand brought forth the negotiations on Thai-EFTA free trade agreement (FTA).

Norway, Iceland, Switzerland, and Liechtenstein are the members of the European Free Trade Association (EFTA).

