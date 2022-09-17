Danish and Thai companies continue to discuss district energy

The Danish Ambassador to Thailand, Jon Thorgaard hosted a networking conference for discussion between Danish and Thai firms on solutions for the district energy sector on Friday, 16 September 2022 at the Embassy of Denmark in Bangkok.

At the event, the participants were the Danish companies including Grundfos, Danfoss, Kamstrup, Devcco, AVK International, ABB, Frese, and their Thai partners.

Vice Chairman of Federation of Thai Industry’s Renewable Energy Industry Club, Mr. Natee Sithiprasasana also attended.

“This event will further Danish-Thai collaborations and lead to new strategies and solutions contributing to a greener and cleaner world,” writes the embassy.