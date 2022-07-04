Norway and Iceland, along with other EFTA countries, sign free-trade agreement with Thailand

As reported on 24 June 2022 on the Norwegian Embassy Bangkok’s website, the four EFTA (European Free Trade Association) countries being Norway, Switzerland, Liechtenstein and Iceland will be entering a free trade agreement with Thailand.

According to the website “Negotiations on the deal were launched earlier this week [the week of 20 June] in Iceland, with representatives from both the EFTA countries and Thailand present.

“From the Norwegian side, Norway’s ambassador to Thailand Kjersti Rødsmoen, as well as Janicke Andreassen and Erling Rimestad from the Ministry of Industry and Fisheries participated.

“The work to get an agreement in place has been going on for several years, and when it is finished, it will become a milestone in Thai-Norwegian trade history.”

This is to be Thailand’s first free trade agreement with European countries and negotiations have already started in Bangkok.

According to the EFTA’s website, “after the launch of the resumption of negotiations on 21 June in Borgarnes on the occasion of the EFTA ministerial gathering, EFTA and Thailand held the first round of negotiations on 28 to 30 June in Bangkok, Thailand.

Source: Norwegian Embassy and EFTA

