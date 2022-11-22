Nordic countries are classified “very low” risk to corruption

The 2022 Global Corruption Index (GCI) measures the state of corruption and white collar crimes of 196 countries around the world and it shows that the top 10 countries that are considered as “very low” risk to corruption include all nordic and other countries.

According to the report, those are Norway, Finland, Sweden, Denmark, Estonia, New Zealand, Netherlands, Iceland, Australia and Ireland.

On the other hand, the countries that were classified as “very high” risk to corruption are Afghanistan, Venezuela, Equatorial Guinea, Libya, Eritrea, South Sudan, Yemen, Democratic Republic of the Congo, North Korea, and Syria.

The GCI is completed by a leading Swiss-based company specializing in third-party risk management, the Global Risk Profile (GRP).

Source:

https://risk-indexes.com/global-corruption-index/